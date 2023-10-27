Humane’s Ai Pin could cost $1,000 — and require a subscription

The Ai Pin, the new gadget / wearable device / projector / thing from the secretive startup Humane, might cost as much as $1,000 and may require a monthly subscription for data, according to The Information. The mysterious device has been in development for years, but we got our first good look at it during co-founder Imran Chaudhri’s presentation at TED this year.

” You’ll attach it to your clothes magnetically (as seen in the device’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week). It will have a Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm that will give it “smartphone-level speed, connectivity, camera capabilities and security,” and Humane plans to be an MVNO so that it can sell cellular data that customers can use with the Ai Pin.

Humane’s Ai Pin could cost $1,000 — and require a subscriptionHumane’s Ai Pin, its mysterious new gadget, might cost as much as $1,000 and may require a monthly subscription for data, according to The Information. Humane is set to reveal more about the device on November 9th. Read more ⮕