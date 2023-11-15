Humane AI Pin: The Future of Mobile or the End of Fun?

I should be so excited about the Humane AI Pin. It’s sci-fi-cool mobile tech wrapped up in a slick futuristic design with functionality that immediately makes me think of Star Trek. But when I really think about what it does and how it works, all I see is how it’s sucking all the fun out of smartphones, digital communication, and life in general. If it truly represents the future of mobile, then you can keep it. I’ll stick with my iPhone, and this is why.

United States Headlines Read more: DİGİTALTRENDS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BGR: Humane's Ai Pin wearable falls short due to lack of screenHumane's display-less AI-based smartphone vision for the future, the Ai Pin wearable, falls short due to the lack of a screen, making it more difficult to use.

Source: BGR | Read more »

FORBESTECH: Humane Launches AI Pin, a Screenless Digital Personal AssistantHumane, a San Francisco-based AI company, has launched its first product, the AI Pin. The tiny, screenless device is a digital personal assistant that can be pinned to a wearer's clothes. It uses a camera and sensors to scan the environment and provide contextual answers to queries. The pin also features a tiny projector for displaying icons and text on a user's palm. It is powered by large language AI models and has computer vision and translation capabilities.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

WIRED: Humane Unveils High-Tech Device to Replace SmartphonesHumane, a startup in San Francisco, has revealed its high-tech device called the Ai Pin, which can be attached to clothing and aims to replace smartphones by offering features like taking photos, sending texts, projecting a visual interface, and providing a virtual assistant.

Source: WIRED | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: GM Workers Strike for Future WorkersGM workers, represented by the union, have reached a tentative agreement with the company, but continue to strike for a different reason.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

THEAVCLUB: Exploring the Cosmic Easter Eggs and Future Implications of The MarvelsThe Marvels film brings together Captain Marvel’s Carol Danvers, WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan. This article explores the cosmic Easter eggs, significance of characters and events, and the future implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: TheAVClub | Read more »

ETNOW: Kevin Feige Responds to MCU Rumors, From Taylor Swift's Dazzler to X-Men's FutureKevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, addresses rumors about Taylor Swift's potential role as Dazzler and the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: etnow | Read more »