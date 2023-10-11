Humana CEO Broussard to step down next year after 11 years in the role, and stock slips

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM, -0.23% slipped 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health insurer said Chief Executive Bruce Broussard will step down from the role in the “latter half” of 2024, after about 11 years in the role. The company said it named Jim Rechtin as chief operator officer, effective Jan. 8, 2024, as part of a “long-planned CEO transition.

“Jim brings a strong combination of operational, industry and CEO expertise,” said Humana Chairman Kurt Hilzinger. “His first-hand experience leading through challenges and opportunities of a changing health care services continuum will help accelerate our integrated care strategy at pace.” Humana stock has lost 2.3% year to date through Tuesday, while the Health Care Select Sector ETF XLV, +0.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Cowboys humbled by 49ers in Week 5: Dak Prescott 3 INTs | First Things FirstNick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the San Franchise 49ers win over Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL season. Broussard gives Dak Prescott and Cowboys an F game rating.

1st Latino CEO of Mama's Kitchen retires after 21 yearsPerla was born and raised in Orange County, went to UC Berkeley for her Bachelors, and worked in Bakersfield for her first job as a multimedia journalist.

Silk Road Medical stock falls following outlook, CEO’s retirementWallace Witkowski came to MarketWatch from the Associated Press in New York, where he covered the business of Big Pharma, after covering FDA regulation of many of the same companies, as well as medical devices, in the Washington, D.C., area. Based in San Francisco, his current focus is on the more exciting world of semiconductors, videogames and cybersecurity, when he's not churning out earnings coverage. Follow him on Twitter at: wmwitkowski.

Unity Stock Rises After CEO Steps Down Amid Price Hike BacklashJames Whitehurst has been appointed Interim chief executive officer. Unity’s board said it would start a search process to find a permanent CEO.

Lordstown Founder And Ex-CEO Buys Firm’s Remaining Assets For $10 MillionSteve Burns left Lordstown Motors after inflating order numbers in 2021 but has just purchased its remaining assets

IBM CEO: Washington should hold tech firms accountable for AIIBM CEO Arvind Krishna argues that regulators should not allow artificial intelligence developers to hide behind the sweeping legal protections that shield internet and social media firms.