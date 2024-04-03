Human Remains Believed to Be Infant Found at Florida Waste Facility

Authorities in Florida say human remains believed to be an infant were found at a waste facility plant on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The West Palm Beach Police Department's Spokesman Mike Jachles held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon with more details. He said dispatch received a call from a worker at one of the Solid Waste Authority plants just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A garbage truck was dumping its contents at the tipping floor after entering the renewable energy facility, when workers made the horrific discovery. This was an indoor facility, versus had this been in a landfill or somewhere where we might not have ever recovered them," Jachles said. "There are a number of what-ifs, but we're not going to hypothesize. What we're going to do is base our investigation on the facts

