Human organoid research identifies crucial 'traffic light' in gut cell differentiation

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-human-organoid-crucial-traffic-gut.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

New tiny radar could detect movements 1/100th the width of human hairInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science. Read more ⮕

AI and the Tattered Edges of Human RealityOne one-millionth of our sensory input makes its way to consciousness—AI might change that. Read more ⮕

The Importance Of Human-Centered Automation In ManufacturingDr. Satyandra K. Gupta: Co-Founder, Chief Scientist, GrayMatter Robotics; Smith Int’l Professor & Dir. CAM USC; Fellow ASME, IEEE, SME, SMA. Read SK Gupta's full executive profile here. Read more ⮕

Sullivan: Israel should protect Gaza civilians despite Hamas making ‘life difficult’ with human shieldsNational security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that Israel should still uphold its responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Human arm dynamics can help robots assemble satellitesInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science. Read more ⮕

102 Stories To Learn About Human ResourcesLearn everything you need to know about Human Resources via these 102 free HackerNoon stories. Read more ⮕