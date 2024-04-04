Human Leg Found in Milwaukee County Park

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a gruesome discovery was made when a resident found a human leg inside a community park . Officials said the leg was discovered at Warnimont Park on Tuesday, April 2, just before 5:30 p.m., 'in or near the water' along Lake Michigan east of the golf course by the pump house. 'At this moment, the discovery is being categorized as a ' suspicious death ' investigation.

However, the investigation is active, and statuses could change at any time,' James Burnett, acting Chief of Staff with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital. Burnett said the Milwaukee County Dispatch Center was notified about a human leg being found when a park patron walking in the park called in to report the grotesque discovery. MISSOURI FIREFIGHTER'S FIANCÉE AUTOPSY REVEALS 'SUSPICIOUS' SCENARIO, EXPERTS SAY John Hemmer, a frequent visitor of the park, told Fox 6 that the discovery was very disturbing. 'Very shockin

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Investigation Human Leg Community Park Suspicious Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Park County leaders plan to address short-term rental challenges in coming weeksBrandon Richard is a reporter for Denver7 in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Orange Park man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Clay CountyKent Necessary, 28, faces charges of driving while license is suspended, resulting in death/serious injury and failing to stop at crash involving death.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Missing hiker found dead near Monterey County park water fallThe 30-year-old woman went missing Monday after leaving the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center near Carmel Valley in the Ventana Wilderness, for a morning hike.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Argument leads to shooting at York County mobile home parkOne person is injured after an argument led to a shooting at a York County mobile home park. The victim is in stable condition. The shooter, known as Kato, is a teenager from Philadelphia. Police are asking for information.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

One person injured in shooting at York County mobile home park; police are investigatingJust For Today Recovery and Veteran Support Services will provide a veterans agriculture program on the land the house is moving to.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Park County residents stranded due to muddy roads from massive snowstormSam Peña is a multimedia journalist at Denver7 KMGH in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »