Human Leg Found in Milwaukee County Park

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a gruesome discovery was made when a resident found a human leg inside a community park . Officials said the leg was discovered at Warnimont Park on Tuesday, April 2, just before 5:30 p.m., 'in or near the water' along Lake Michigan east of the golf course by the pump house. 'At this moment, the discovery is being categorized as a ' suspicious death ' investigation.
However, the investigation is active, and statuses could change at any time,' James Burnett, acting Chief of Staff with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital. Burnett said the Milwaukee County Dispatch Center was notified about a human leg being found when a park patron walking in the park called in to report the grotesque discovery. MISSOURI FIREFIGHTER'S FIANCÉE AUTOPSY REVEALS 'SUSPICIOUS' SCENARIO, EXPERTS SAY John Hemmer, a frequent visitor of the park, told Fox 6 that the discovery was very disturbing. 'Very shockin
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Investigation Human Leg Community Park Suspicious Death
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »