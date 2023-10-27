Oct. 27, 2023 – The virus that causes COVID-19 is adapting again, and the variant of Omicron known ashas a new mutation called JN.1, prompting experts to urge us all to remain calm but vigilant.

Variant BA.2.86 is a concern because of the extensive array of mutations in its spike protein, David Ho, MD, from Columbia University in New York City, and his team point out in their newThe worries are reminders of when the first Omicron appeared, they said.

With so little monitoring, experts suspect there are more cases circulating than they've been able to confirm. The virus is evolving, says virus tracker Rajendram Rajnarayanan, PhD, from the New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University. And,"This is the top dog binding better." headtopics.com

"If we had an alert system, I would call this an amber alert," Rajnarayanan said."It's not an urgent, red alert at this time, but the amber alert is definitely a wake-up call to remind us it's time to pay attention again.

And in the battle between our bodies and the coronavirus, we've already come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic. So many people have some level of immunity from prior infection, vaccines, or both, that scientistsaren't seeing a rise in infections or COVID-related hospitalizations in the U.S. now. headtopics.com

This is especially important for older people or those who are immunocompromised, he said. In the U.S., the vaccines are approved for all age groups 6 months and older."It will rev up our immune system, including cellular immunity to enhance protection," he said.

"What I think we're seeing now is a transition of the virus," said Andrew Pekosz, PhD, a virologist with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore."My hope is that we are watching this virus become seasonal." headtopics.com

WebMD »

