Hulu's New True Crime Drama 'Under the Bridge' Explores a Gruesome Murder Case

The Big Picture A teenage girl murdered in cold blood, accused of spreading rumors about one of her classmates. A police officer trying to make her way through a male-dominated field . An author returning to her hometown to try to understand the circumstances of such a gruesome crime. Hulu ’s new true crime drama, Under the Bridge, based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey , seems like a promising enterprise for fans of the genre.
Under the Bridge TV-MACrime Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder. Related Evan Peters & Barry Keoghan Spin a Real-Life Heist Into This Gut-Wrenching Docudrama This insightful, illuminating, and terrifically tense true crime story will keep you on the edge of your seat. But the rumor mill had already started spinning a few days before Virk’s body was found. Teens that had been present at the gathering started talking about what had happened to Reena, and soon the police heard about the possible murder of a girl who had been reported missing by her parents.
In 1998, the trials started for real. Three unidentified girls pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm, and three others were charged with aggravated assault. They received sentences ranging from 60 days conditional to one year in jail for participating in the initial beating. As for Glowatski and Ellard, though both maintained that they had not killed Virk, they were charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Hulu True Crime Drama Murder Rumors Police Officer Male-Dominated Field Rebecca Godfrey Riley Keough Lily Gladstone Premiere
