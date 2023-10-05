Hulk Hogan Reveals Why John Cena WWE WrestleMania Match Never Happened, Another Match is 'Out of the Picture'

Hulk Hogan is one of the icons of WWE and wrestling overall, so it's actually rather surprising that Hogan hasn't had that grand retirement match or last run in WWE over the past several years. In the past, Hogan has talked about how he would love a proper in-ring sendoff, but Hogan's latest interview seems to shut that possibility down.

"I would have loved to have had that last match, but now it's completely out of the picture," Hogan said."You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably would have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match. I wasn't sure, I think it was WrestleMania 25 in Orlando.

Hogan elaborated on that possible match at WrestleMania 25, which was evidently going to be against John Cena. Things were pretty locked in to make that happen, and Hogan says he was in talks with Vince McMahon on a regular basis in the lead-up to the rollout, but it was ultimately his back that kept things from moving forward, and that actually occurred during a call with McMahon. headtopics.com

"Vince had me all hooked up with Cena and I said I'd do it. Vince and I were talking every week and we were putting the plans together, you know, like the old days where I was in the office every day, him and I were talking every day, and all of a sudden I'm on the phone with Vince I was like, 'Oh my God. Oh, my back.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Hulk Hogan Claims His Chris Hemsworth-Led Biopic Has Left Netflix'My life rights are somewhere else now,' Hogan said.

John Cena Calls Cody Rhodes 'More Authentic' in Current WWE RunBig Match John endorses the American Nightmare.

WWE Stacking Next Week's NXT with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and MoreWWE reveals John Cena, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline's Paul Heyman all appearing on next [...]

Legendary Hulk Just Became More Dangerous Than Ever Before (By Escaping Reed Richards' Control)The Hulk just became more dangerous than ever, because of Reed Richards.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Chris Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan biopic, which was once slated for production by Netflix, receives a disappointing update from the wrestler himself.

MCU Phase 5 Theory Makes Marvel's Next Hulk Even StrongerMCU's next Hulk can debut after Phase 5's twist.