Hulk Hogan Claims His Chris Hemsworth-Led Biopic Has Left Netflix

Hulk Hogan was once scheduled to be the subject of a biopic produced by Netflix. The project was announced back in 2019 and nabbed Chris Hemsworth to play the Hulkster. Details surrounding the project, including its supporting cast and official title, were kept under wraps back then and have still yet to materialize.

"It was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date as far as a business situation," Hogan said."I had a choice at that time to switch gears. My life rights and stuff are somewhere else now and there's a lot of things that are getting ready to happen.

It remains to be seen as to if this means the Hulk Hogan biopic will need to start from scratch at another studio. For Hogan himself, he seems to be keen on using the script that was already penned. "Scott Silver wrote the script, he wrote the Joker and a bunch of other movies," Hogan said."Todd Phillips has done the Joker, Wolf Of Wall Street*, all of the crazy stuff that he did. The script came back and it was amazing because my favorite movies are like Scarface, Godfather, True Romance. It was there. headtopics.com

"Even before we get into this, I said, if anyone played Hulk Hogan, I'd want it to be Chris Hemsworth. His birthday is the same day as mine," Hogan continued."We talked once about the situation, he was all excited because he told me he had never played a real person before. [He said], 'Oh my gosh, your life, it's so interesting, this is so crazy.

