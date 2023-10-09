Hughes Van Ellis, one of the last known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, dies

Hughes Van Ellis, 102, gathers with family, friends and local and African officials for a citizenship ceremony at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington on Feb. 28. He died in Denver on Monday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)Hughes Van Ellis, one of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died Monday at a veterans’ facility in Denver. He was 102.

Ellis, who was known as “Uncle Red,” was one of three lead plaintiffs in a reparations lawsuit filed against the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the state of Oklahoma and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.

Hughes, a World War II veteran, broke into tears as he told the subcommittee how he fought for the United States overseas but had not received justice in his own country. "Please do not let me leave this earth without justice, like all the other massacre survivors,” Ellis said. headtopics.com

Ellis watched recent developments in the case for reparations. Last week, the Oklahoma legislature heard a panel calling for the state to enact recommendations from the 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission.

After more than 48 hours of carnage, 35 square blocks of Greenwood were destroyed. When the massacre ended on June 1, 1921, according to historians and witness accounts, hundreds of survivors were rounded up at gunpoint and forced to march to camps, where they were held for weeks until White people vouched for them. According to the commission’s report, many were forced to labor without pay. headtopics.com

“The city police department and the county sheriff’s office deputized and armed white Tulsans to murder, loot, and burn the nearly 40 city blocks of the Greenwood District,” according to the reparations lawsuit. “The State National Guard participated with this angry white mob in killing and looting and destroying the property of Black residents of Greenwood.

washingtonpost »

