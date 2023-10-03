Hugh Jackman Posts Training Update Video Amid Continued Deadpool 3 Pause

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has shared a new workout video that shows the Wolverine actor is not missing a beat while his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut film is on pause. Deadpool 3's cast is currently waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to be over, allowing actors to return to work.

On Twitter, Deadpool 3's Wolverine, Jackman, shared a new training update video aptly captioned "Hurts so good." The actor has just finished an exercise in the video, jokingly making some sounds of pain to the camera. Jackman and a woman — likely his personal trainer, Beth Lewis — then start to laugh. Deadpool 3's story, especially if most of the rumors surrounding it are true, will need Jackman to be as fit as he can be for his return as Wolverine.

Will Deadpool 3 Be Delayed? Due to the recently concluded Writers Guild of America strike — which ended after 148 days — and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, several Marvel Studios projects were affected. As the first of the upcoming MCU movies to be released in 2024 — with a May 3 release — Deadpool 3 is in some serious danger of being delayed.

However, as the WGA recently got a productive deal, it is more likely than not that the SAG-AFTRA will meet a similar fate, with the ongoing strike ending reasonably soon. If that were to happen, then Deadpool 3 should maintain its May 2024 release date. headtopics.com

As Deadpool 3's filming began in May, with production on the film being paused in July, if the movie were to resume filming this month — October — then Deadpool 3's filming could be done by December, based on Levy's words.

