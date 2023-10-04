Huge shopping cart vehicle drives crowds wild at Biloxi block party

Visitors at the Cruisin’ the Coast block party in Biloxi oohed and ahhed over a vehicle that looks like a giant shopping cart,

The vehicle was built by San Antonio resident Jay Ruelas, who constructed it from the wrecked frame of a GMC Suburban, according to the television station. I’ve been looking for this guy for two days. The shopping cart car. I will be profiling this for later.“The vehicle was totaled. I told the guy I could repurpose the car and the guy asked me why,” Ruelas told. “There was a shopping cart nearby, and I told him I could build that. The guy said, ‘No way,’ and I said ‘OK, it’s a challenge.’ Two months later, here it is.

Ruelas, 57, a former Army mechanic, built the 20-foot-long, 10-foot-tall vehicle with the idea of using at Christmas toy drives for the past 13 years, the The cart has attracted so much attention, however, that Ruelas has taken it to other events, which is why it was parked in Biloxi on Wednesday. headtopics.com

Ruelas said he named the vehicle “Kinkade” after the artist, Thomas Kinkade, according to the newspaper. His son-in-law suggested the name, he said.. Ruelas said he has revved up the motor and accelerated up to 75 mph on interstate highways.

