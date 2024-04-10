Huge Discount on Garmin Forerunner 745 Running Watch

Avid runners need a dedicated running watch over a regular smartwatch. Among the many smartwatch deals going on right now, there’s a huge discount on the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch and it’s perfect for helping you achieve new PBs. Over at Woot, you can buy the Garmin Forerunner 745 for $150 so you’re paying just $250 instead of $400. A great watch for an active lifestyle, here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.
Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745 All the best Garmin watches are designed to make it easier to track your runs, walks, swims, and other forms of exercise without having to worry about battery life. The Garmin Forerunner 745 and other Garmin watches differ from the best smartwatches because they tend to look a little less stylish while being packed with functionality. The Garmin Forerunner 745 uses multiple satellite systems to accurately track whatever you’re doing. It has preloaded activity profiles for running, triathlons, cycling, pool swimming, track running, and many other forms of exercise. Each day, you’ll get on-device run and cycling daily workout suggestions to guide you towards your goal. These are based on your current training load along with your VO2 max so they’re tailored to your abilities and energy level
