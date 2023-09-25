Hudson Democrats ‘respect’ Menendez too much to call for resignation, but won’t publicly support him, either

“It is not a unified house and the vast majority don’t want to say anything because they simply don’t know enough,” one insider said. The Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) will not stand behind their hometown hero, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges. But, insiders say, the party will not stand against him either. At least not yet.

According to federal prosecutors, Menendez allegedly accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, a Mercedes Benz and a no-show job from politically connected friends for his wife in exchange for favors for three businessmen, including sharing sensitive information related to Egypt.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Sen. Bob Menendez “Not Going Anywhere” Despite Growing Calls from Top Democrats to ResignThe NJ senator denounced the federal bribery and fraud charges as “an active smear campaign.“

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins list of Democrats calling on Sen. Bob Menendez to resignRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the latest elected Democrat on Sunday to call for the resignation of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez over federal charges that he accepted bribes while in office.

Clyburn leaves prospect of Menendez stepping down to ‘Democrats in New Jersey’Assistant House Democratic Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press and responds to Senator Bob Menendez’s indictment over bribery charges.

Democrats up pressure on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign over bribery chargesCalls for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign intensified Sunday from within the New Jersey Democrat’s own party as other elected leaders said the federal bribery charges and accusations of public corruption were grounds to relinquish his office.

Video: Democrats react to Bob Menendez indictment for briberyNew Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence. CNN breaks down how Democrats are reacting to Menendez’s indictment.

Democrats divided over Bob Menendez’s future in the SenateDemocrats in the House and Senate are divided about Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-NJ) political future after he and his wife were indicted on Friday on bribery charges.

Sep. 25, 2023, 6:01 p.m.Published:U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez proclaims his innocence during his first public appearance on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, days after he was indicted on federal corruption charges. He held the press conference at Hudson County Community College in Union City. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)Joshua Rosario | The Jersey Journal

The Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) will not stand behind their hometown hero, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges. But, insiders say, the party will not stand against him either. At least not yet.

According to federal prosecutors, Menendez allegedly accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, a Mercedes Benz and a no-show job from politically connected friends for his wife in exchange for favors for three businessmen, including sharing sensitive information related to Egypt.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.