Hudson Democrats ‘respect’ Menendez too much to call for resignation, but won’t publicly support him, either

“It is not a unified house and the vast majority don’t want to say anything because they simply don’t know enough,” one insider said. The Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) will not stand behind their hometown hero, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing federal corruption charges. But, insiders say, the party will not stand against him either. At least not yet.
According to federal prosecutors, Menendez allegedly accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, a Mercedes Benz and a no-show job from politically connected friends for his wife in exchange for favors for three businessmen, including sharing sensitive information related to Egypt.
Sep. 25, 2023
