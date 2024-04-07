Huawei to Release P70 Series with Kirin 9000s Processor

Huawei is expected to release the P70 , P70 Pro, and P70 Art smartphones soon. The top-of-the-line P70 Art model will be powered by the Kirin 9000s application processor. The P-series flagships by Huawei are known for their photography capabilities.

The leaked camera island for the P70 Art suggests a unique design. The phone will feature the largest image sensor ever used on a Huawei phone.

Huawei P70 P70 Pro P70 Art Kirin 9000S Flagship Photography Camera Image Sensor

