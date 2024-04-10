HRSA Takes Policy Action, Releases Funding Opportunity for Health Centers to Support Transitions in Care for People Leaving Incarceration

During Second Chance Month, HRSA Takes Policy Action, Releases First-Ever Funding Opportunity for Health Centers to Support Transitions in Care for People Leaving Incarceration Latest policy makes clear HRSA -funded Health Centers can provide health care services – including chronic disease, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment – to individuals in the 90 days prior to release from incarceration as they get ready and return to the community New funding opportunity makes $51

million available to support transitions in care prior to release from incarceration for the first time in the program’s history Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), took new policy action and announced the availability of $51 million for the first-ever funding opportunity for HRSA-funded health centers to implement innovative approaches to support transitions in care for people leaving incarceration. Aligned with the, today’s action, for the first time, explicitly supports the provision of health services to individuals during the 90 days prior to their release to help them return to the community by expanding access to primary health care, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment, furthering public health and strengthening public safet

HRSA Funding Opportunity Health Centers Transitions In Care Incarceration Public Health Public Safety

