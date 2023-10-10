HP Stock Rallies on Solid Profit Forecast, Dividend Hike

HPInc. said the company sees 2% to 4% long-term annual revenue growth, with earnings per share growth in the high single digit percentage range. The PC and printer company made the forecast Tuesday afternoon at a meeting with securities analysts in Palo Alto, Calif.HP expects free cash flow growth in line with profit expansion.

HP announced that it is increasing its dividend rate on an annualized basis by 5 cents to $1.10 a share, from $1.05. The stock has a yield of just over 4%. For the October 2024 fiscal year, HP expects non-GAAP profits of $3.25 to $3.65 a share, with profits under generally accepted accounting principles of $2.75 to $3.15 a share. Street consensus had called for non-GAAP profits of $3.48 a share, up from an estimated $3.30 a share in fiscal 2023.

HP sees FY 2024 free cash flow of between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion. CFO Marie Myers said HP expects second half revenue growth to be higher than in the first half, aided by an expected improvement in personal computer demand. headtopics.com

The company also said it now expects $1.6 billion in annualized run rate cost savings by the end of fiscal year 2025 from its cost containment plan, $200 million above its previously announced target range.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

HP Shares Rally on Solid Profit Forecast, Dividend HikeThe personal computer and printer company laid out both a long-term growth forecast and fiscal 2024 estimates that met or beat Street estimates.

Second day of rallies for Israel held in San FranciscoIn the wake this weekend’s deadly attack by Hamas militants on Israel, hundreds from Bay Area's Jewish community rallied for a second day in San Francisco. The rally, co-organized by the Israeli American Council, included a large number of people with family who currently live in Israel.

EPA Resumes Transportation of Solid and Water Waste to Ohio Sites from Ohio Train Derailment [UPDATED]The Environmental Protection Agency has hit pause on all further transportation of the contaminated water used to fight the fire at the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. “The EPA will ensure that all waste is disposed of in a safe and lawful...

GBP/JPY rallies to near 183.00 as odds of BoJ’s stealth intervention fadesThe GBP/JPY pair drives vertically to near the crucial resistance of 183.00 as the odds of a possible intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the F

NFL Week 5 review: 49ers, Eagles stay undefeated with solid outingsThe San Francisco 49ers' dominance was on display and the Philadelphia Eagles took care of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The two teams remained undefeated.

Palestinian supporters and pro-Israel protesters trade violent threats in Manhattan: 'We gotta kill them all!'Israeli, Palestinian supporters both gather for rallies in front of Israel consulate