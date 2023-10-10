HP Inc. shares rise on dividend hike, shareholder return plans

10/10/2023 5:18 PM

Bill Peters is a Los Angeles-based MarketWatch reporter who covers earnings.

MarketWatch

HP Inc. HPQ, +1.34% on Tuesday announced a 5% dividend increase, while forecasting fiscal 2024 adjusted per-share profit that was slightly below Wall Street’s expectations. The maker of computers and printers said it expected fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.25 to $3.65, compared with FactSet forecasts for $3.48. The company said it was raising its annual dividend by 5% to $1.

Shares were up 1.4% after hours. HP said it expected fiscal 2024 free cash flow of $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion, and said it expected to return “approximately 100% of fiscal 2024 free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

