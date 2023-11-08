Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Employs Individuals with Disabilities

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is a dessert shop that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founder and CEO Tom Landis is passionate about helping others and believes in the positive impacts of disabilities. The shop focuses on providing excellent customer service, which is a rarity in America.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX10PHOENİX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALDOTCOM: Baskin-Robbins to release turkey dinner-flavored ice creamBaskin-Robbins bringing back turkey cake, too.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

NBCLA: Thanksgiving by the scoop: Turkey ice cream and other festive flavors debut at Salt & StrawAn ice cream featuring Parker House Rolls is also on the limited-time menu.

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

SCİENCEALERT: Alarm Bells Sounded For Greenland's Ice Sheet, After The Collapse of 3 Ice ShelvesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert | Read more »

BONAPPETİT: Store-Bought Fried Onions Are Better Than HomemadeWith so many stellar store-bought options like French’s, Lars, and Maesri, cross “fry onions” off your to-do list.

Source: bonappetit | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Gemma Chan Loves The Inkey List's Caffeine CreamGemma Chan is a huge fan of The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream. Read ahead for more details about the product!

Source: usweekly | Read more »

SCİTECHDAİLY1: New “Super Melanin” Cream Heals Skin Injuries From Sunburn, Chemical BurnsScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 | Read more »