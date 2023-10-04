Howard Hughes Holdings spinning off Seaport Entertainment to shareholders

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. on Thursday launched a new division of the company called Seaport Entertainment to hold assets in New York City and Las Vegas, with plans to spin off the unit to shareholders by the end of 2024.

Seaport Entertainment also holds a stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants and an 80% interest in the air rights above the Fashion Show Mall, which is the site of a potential new casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

He also oversaw the development of the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland and the MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. Howard Hughes Holdings stock is down 7.7% in 2023, compared to an 11.1% rise by the S&P 500 SPX and a 26.5% gain by the Nasdaq COMP. headtopics.com

Intel INTC, +0.67% is planning an IPO of its programmable solutions group in the next few years, after taking its Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY, +3.34% public last year.

