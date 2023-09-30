How Would a Shutdown End? It Won’t.

The government will eventually reopen, but the forces driving D.C.'s political chaos aren't going anywhere, Barron's ideas editor writes. That’s the consensus from political veterans and analysts in the days leading up to the expiration of much of the federal government’s funding on Saturday night.

And if it sounds like you’ve heard that song before, you can be forgiven for tuning it out. A Washington shutdown isn’t in itself a market-moving event, although it will weigh on people like the military service-members and civilian federal employees who deserve to get paid on time.

From an investor perspective, looking at a shutdown as a discrete political event misses the point. The more consequential forces—the ones Moody’s warned about recently when it said a shutdown might make it the third of the big ratings firms to downgrade U.S. debt—didn’t arise with the end of the fiscal year, and they won’t stop when the government finally reopens. That’s what investors need to pay attention to.

An era of political polarization is producing tight margins in the U.S. Congress. A couple of politicians can stymie the rest of the government’s plans. And that’s not only Republicans. Many Democrats were frustrated with Sens.

