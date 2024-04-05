How Will Pets Behave During the Upcoming Solar Eclipse?

Animals of all shapes and sizes are known to get a little freaky during eclipses. When the last eclipse passed over the skies of the U.S., giraffes were seen to start galloping, Galápagos tortoises started to mate, and gorillas acted like night had just fallen, getting ready to sleep.

So, how will your beloved pets behave during the upcoming April 8 total solar eclipse? Scientific studies have found that three-quarters of all zoo animals 'exhibited a behavioral response to the eclipse,' according to a 2020 paper in the journal Animals. Most of these reactions resembled the usual nightfall behaviors of the animals, with birds and insects entering into nocturnal patterns when the sun disappeared behind the moon's shadow in 2017. Other studies found that fireflies started flashing, and nocturnal voles came out of their dens. Some behavior resembled anxiety, or more unusual things

