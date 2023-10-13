How volunteering can help you become part of a 'village' for older adults

People often use the expression, “It takes a village to raise a child.” What if we applied that same thinking to older adults?

Like many Americans in midlife, I often think about what my retirement years and beyond will look like. For me, aging in place is important, but so is staying involved with others, continuously learning and remaining engaged mentally and socially.

AmeriCorps Seniors is designed for volunteers ages 55+, offering three programs that allow older adults to serve and volunteer in their area. Through AmeriCorps Seniors, 140,000 volunteers log 47 million service hours yearly to help improve their communities. headtopics.com

Volunteers can serve up to 20 hours a week in this program and often develop strong friendships with their match.The benefits of being a senior companion Many of our AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers find that the companionship benefits both parties and supports aging in place.

“Helping other people is one of those positive things. We’re making the world a better place,” says Vivian, a Senior Companion Program volunteer based in Colorado. Over the past few years, she’s formed a friendship with Bernice, her match. headtopics.com

Earlier this year, the Surgeon General released a report on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation in the United States. Older adults were cited as the most susceptible to the negative physical and mental health impacts of loneliness. The report even stated that the lack of social connection can increase risk of dementia by up to 50%.

Above all, volunteering establishes a sense of purpose. As we age, careers come and go, children may leave the “nest” and some daily commitments dwindle. But our later years present a renewed opportunity to dive into new friendships, hobbies and activities. As Senior Companion Program volunteer Carmen says, “Life is a journey. We all have a purpose. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Older Women Reflect On What They're 'Supposed' To Wear As They AgeVanessa Nirode is a NYC based writer specializing in style, adventure travel, culture and sewing/skilled trades. She’s written for such publications as BBC Travel, Fodors, Threads, Vogue Patterns and SYFY. She also works as a tailor and pattern maker for film and television.

Counter-Strike 2 is Dropping Support for Macs and Older Windows PCsValve has announced that Counter-Strike 2 will be exclusively available on computers running 64-bit Windows or Linux moving forward.

People Share Moment They Realized They're Getting Older'Last Christmas, my college-aged niece and nephew spent about two hours doing TikTok dances. I was just sitting there, drinking a beer, eating gumbo, and contemplating every decision I made that led up to me no longer having 'rizz.''

Older people use mobile phones more in countries with more affordable rates: StudyOlder people in Spain and Israel use their smartphones more than those in Canada and Romania. The main reason is that Spaniards and Israelis can access more affordable mobile internet rates compared to other telecommunications services. This is revealed by an international study, led by three researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), which disproves the idea that growing older means using digital technologies less.

America's farmers are getting older, and young people aren't rushing to join themOn Oct. 12, National Farmers' Day, Americans honor the hardworking people who keep the world fed and clothed.

Valve has no plans for Counter-Strike 2 support on Macs or older Windows PCsValve announced this week that Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t and won’t support macOS or older Windows PCs using DirectX 9 or 32-bit architectures.