How two immigrant sisters started Utah fast-fashion brand böhme

Vivien and Fernanda Böhme cleaned buildings as children and started their company with a credit card.
After the sisters stepped onto U.S. soil, they had to grow up quickly. The girls learned English and became the de facto translators for their parents. During the day, their father pursued his MBA at Brigham Young University and at night the family cleaned office buildings.
Böhme is a frequent Top Workplaces winner. The sisters attribute that success to how they value entry-level workers and a desire to cultivate talent. "We like to grow within the company," Fernanda said. "Our best talents have been the ones that we have molded and we have grown."
Böhme headquarters recently moved into a new office space in Draper. From a half-unpacked, windowless room, the sisters recalled their scrappy beginnings.Despite the slightly haphazard surroundings of their new office, the sisters exuded polished power and confidence.
At böhme's flagship store in Salt Lake City's City Creek Center, the clientele appears to be mainly modest and trend-savvy young women and their mothers. Generation Z's penchant for thrifting has shifted the age range that shops at their stores, the founders said, and most of their customers are now between 28 and 38 years old.
“We’re not selling Windex and paper towels,” Fernanda said. “People really want to feel it. They want to try it and they want to experience the lifestyle in person.”