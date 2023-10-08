How Tom Hanks fake AI dental plan video is just the beginning of bogus celebrity endorsements

Imagine scrolling through social media only to stumble upon a version of yourself promoting some random brand, or maybe starring in a commercial you've never seen, or perhaps even endorsing a political stance you've never taken. A bizarre reality, right? This eerie scenario isn't far off for Tom Hanks, who recently found his AI-generated twin making a pitch for a dental plan.

It's not just about one-off unauthorized commercials but a broader concern in Hollywood. Recently, we saw the writers' strike that lasted 148 days. They were hashing out stuff around AI, streaming pay and getting better rates. Now, it's the actors' turn to step up. They've been on strike since mid-July under the SAG-AFTRA banner.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Kim Zolciak spotted getting flirty with Chet Hanks amid messy Kroy Biermann divorceThe reality star reportedly hit it off with the rapper, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, while filming “The Surreal Life.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya Play With Puppies at London Animal ShelterTom Holland and Zendaya wore hazmat suits while cuddling with puppies at an animal rescue shelter in London on Thursday, October 5

Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner change their names for AITom Brady, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner team up with Meta to create AI alter egos as they try to catch up to ChatGPT and its success so far.

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Glad Tom Hardy Has 'Proven Me So Wrong'Star Trek: Nemesis movie clips: http://j.mp/1yzoWRg

BUY THE MOVIE: http://amzn.to/xgpdfn

Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u2y6pr



CLIP DESCRIPTION:

Shinzon (Tom Hardy) debates his shared identity with Picard (Patrick Stewart).



FILM DESCRIPTION:

The tenth film in Paramount's highly lucrative sci-fi franchise is also positioned as the last for the entire original Next Generation crew. En route to the honeymoon of William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) to Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) on her home planet of Betazed, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise receive energy readings identical to those uniquely emitted by the positronic brain of android crew member Data (Brent Spiner). Upon investigation, they discover the disassembled parts of an identical android named B4, an early prototype of Data himself, now scattered on the surface of a remote world. As they reassemble B4, the crew receives word from Starfleet that a coup has resulted in the installation of a new Romulan political leader, Shinzon (Tom Hardy), who claims to seek d



CREDITS:

TM & \u00a9 Paramount (2002)

Cast: Tom Hardy, Patrick Stewart

Director: Stuart Baird

Producers: Marty Hornstein, Peter Lauritson, Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman

Screenwriters: John Logan, Gene Roddenberry, Brent Spiner, Rick Berman



WHO ARE WE?

The MOVIECLIPS channel is the largest collection of licensed movie clips on the web. Here you will find unforgettable moments, scenes and lines from all your favorite films. Made by movie fans, for movie fans.



SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MOVIE CHANNELS:

MOVIECLIPS: http://bit.ly/1u2yaWd

ComingSoon: http://bit.ly/1DVpgtR

Indie & Film Festivals: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg

Hero Central: http://bit.ly/1AMUZwv

Extras: http://bit.ly/1u431fr

Classic Trailers: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe

Pop-Up Trailers: http://bit.ly/1z7EtZR

Movie News: http://bit.ly/1C3Ncd2

Movie Games: http://bit.ly/1ygDV13

Fandango: http://bit.ly/1Bl79ye

Fandango FrontRu

Tom Emmer's maneuver to move up in US House leadership could be good for cryptoRep. Tom Emmer’s maneuver to move up the ranks in House leadership could bode well for cryptocurrency legislation, sources say.

Tom Sandoval Confesses He 'Fully Regrets' His Affair With Raquel Leviss, Wanted A 'Better Breakup' Than Katie Maloney And Tom SchwartzIt looks like the regret is finally setting in for Tom Sandoval after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back.