How tokenization is benefiting game developers and players alike

.Tokenization platform Brickken is holding a competition for indie developers — allowing them to raise capital, attract a new audience of engaged players and accelerate their projects.has been the go-to for game builders looking to make a splash and secure investment for their big idea, and it continues to enjoy significant demand within the game industry.

But gaining traction and achieving milestones has gotten more complicated as the market reaches saturation — with even the most promising titles struggling to stand head and shoulders above the competition., a significant barrier to entry for potential investors in emerging gaming projects was the minimum investment required.

Tokenization transforms all of this — by automating and token-gating these processes. It opens the door to fractional ownership, meaning gamers on all budgets can take a stake in the projects they’re passionate about. headtopics.com

Moreover, tokenization is a marketing powerhouse for both players and game developers. Players become stakeholders, motivated to promote and engage with their favorite games actively, and tokenized assets further fuel their involvement. For developers, it's a community-building tool that incentivizes player engagement.

After filling out a participation form, applicants who advance to further rounds will be tasked with pitching their game in a live broadcast — paving the way to a final where prizes will be awarded. Ever since smartphones challenged the dominance of game consoles, there’s been a golden opportunity for cutting-edge titles to make a huge impact — and reach emerging economies that were once out of reach. Brickken now believes that tokenization could take fundraising and audience engagement to the next level. headtopics.com

Cointelegraph does not endorse any content or product on this page. While we aim at providing you with all important information that we could obtain in this sponsored article, readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company and carry full responsibility for their decisions, nor can this article be considered as investment advice.

