How to watch tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants game on Monday Night Football: Start time, livestream options

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates Blitz, Seattle's mascot, after Seattle's 37-27 win against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. is going to feel good for Geno Smith. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback returns to Met Life Stadium Monday night for the. It's his first time back since Week 7 of the 2016 NFL season, when he tore his ACL. Smith was the Jets starter then, a second-round pick chosen by the Jets in 2013.

Monday, Smith returns to Met Life Stadium under much different circumstances. His tenure with the Jets was rocky from the start. Now, Smith has full command of the 2-1 Seahawks offense. The Giants are 1-2 coming into Week 4. If Geno Smith has his way, the Giants will end Week 4 with a 1-3 record -- a far cry from the last time he played at Met Life Stadium.

The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extras going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $239. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season.

Monday Night Football: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets game tonightTonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 4 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Seahawks vs. Giants, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

Smith's journey to filling Russell Wilson's shoes as the Seahawks quarterback has been bumpy at best. After playing for the Jets, he then went on to play for the Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers, all before serving as Wilson's backup in Seattle. The 32-year-old patiently waited, eventually being named the team's starting QB by head coach Pete Carroll upon Wilson's departure to the Denver Broncos.

How to watch tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants game

The Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and the Giants will be played on Monday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). It will air live on ABC and ESPN. While most cable packages include ABC and ESPN, it's easy to watch the game if these channels aren't included in your , or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an If you have don't have cable TV that includes ABC, NBC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a

The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extras. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extras going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $239. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via"NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of"Monday Night Football." ABC airs some"MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It normally costs $70 per month, but Hulu is offering a special deal for football season: You can now get Hulu + Live TV for just $50 per month for the first three months. Tap the button below to get in on the deal.

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box.". The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.The 2023 NFL Season Week 5 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area. (*) Indicates broadcast is not available in all areas.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills live from London, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (Fox*, You Tube TV/NFL Sunday Ticket)

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (Fox*, You Tube TV/NFL Sunday Ticket)Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox*, You Tube TV/ NFL Sunday Ticket)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004. The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-1 coming into Week 3. QB Dak Prescott has thrown just one pick to date, a huge improvement over last season where he led the league in interceptions thrown (ouch). Three games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title"America's Team." But ever since America's Sweetheart paid a visit to Arrowhead Stadium to visitLamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore

: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-1 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Sadly, the Jets haven't won since and Wilson looks shaky, at best. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off. Three weeks in, the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the only NFL teams who remain undefeated. Week after week, the Niners look unstoppable, and quite frankly, terrifying to face.

