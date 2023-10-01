How to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game: Starting time, channel, livestream options, more

The Buffalo Bills host the undefeated Miami Dolphins in what could be the NFL game of the weekend. NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.2023 NFL Season Week 4 Schedule

The 2023 NFL Season Week 4 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN +, Disney +) *Live from LondonMinnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1.00 p.m. (Fox)Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox) Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. (Fox) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills on Oct 01, 2023.

Dolphins Preparing For ‘Hostile’ Bills CrowdThe Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins outcome is one that could be decided by the rowdiness of Bills Mafia.

Allen, Wilkins playing nice ahead of Bills-Dolphins showdownOrchard Park, N.Y. (WHAM) If you didn't know, Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins have some history.Sometimes, it feels like more than just 'football stuff.'As the

Bills' Poyer ruled out vs. high-scoring DolphinsThe Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer for the big Week 4 AFC East clash against the Dolphins. He has been ruled out as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has kept him out of practice all week.

Poyer ruled out for Bills-Dolphins gameBuffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.Poyer, 32, an 11-year veter

Bills' safety Poyer ruled out against Dolphins, opening possibility of Hamlin making season debutBuffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer was ruled out from playing against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, potentially opening the door for Damar Hamlin to appear in his first regular-season game since going into cardiac arrest during a game in January.

. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.Getty Images The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-1 coming into Week 4. QB Dak Prescott has thrown just one pick to date, a huge improvement over last season where he led the league in interceptions thrown (Ouch). Three games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title"America's Team." But ever since America's Sweetheart paid a visit toLamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore

: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-1 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Sadly, the Jets haven't won since and Wilson looks shaky, at best. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season. Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off. Three weeks in, the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the only NFL teams who remain undefeated. Week after week, the Niners look unstoppable, and quite frankly, terrifying to face.