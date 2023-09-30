How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels game: Starting time, livestream options, more

for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is"complacency." Coming into Week 5, the Bulldogs are undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Can Deion Sanders make the Colorado Buffaloes great? made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. With a 3-1 record coming into Week 5, the

for having too much swagger. If anyone remembers Sanders' NFL and MLB careers, one knows you can never have too much swagger. This is the team to watch this season. How will all the college football shake ups shake out?finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12.

Read more:

CBSNews »

No. 13 LSU vs No. 20 Ole Miss: TV channel, time, live stream (9/30/23)LSU and Ole Miss are both looking to make a statement. Check out how you can watch the college football game for free if you don't have cable.

Alabama to be without starting linebacker against Mississippi State, per reportsDeontae Lawson left Alabama's Week 4 win over Ole Miss with an ankle injury.

LSU vs. Ole Miss FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch SEC college football, Week 5 onlineThe No.12- ranked LSU Tigers, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, meet the No.20-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, in a Week 5 NCAA SEC college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University, Mississippi.

BetMGM Bonus Codes: Grab $200 or $1.5K Insurance in Kentucky, Other States for LSU-Ole MissSign up using the BetMGM bonus codes to get tremendous offers ahead of Saturday’s action.

LSU vs Mississippi Predictions - NCAAF Week 5 Betting Odds, Spreads & Picks 2023College football odds, picks and prediction for LSU Tigers vs Mississippi Rebels. Week 5 betting free pick and game analysis.

Marvel's Star Wars Rebels Covers Celebrate Animated Series' 10th AnniversaryMarvel Comics releasing Star Wars Rebels variant covers.

for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is"complacency." Coming into Week 5, the Bulldogs are undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Can Deion Sanders make the Colorado Buffaloes great? made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. With a 3-1 record coming into Week 5, the

for having too much swagger. If anyone remembers Sanders' NFL and MLB careers, one knows you can never have too much swagger. This is the team to watch this season.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out?finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

We're also looking forward to these stories during the 2023 NCAA college football season

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't going to be comfortable with the demotion and will surely be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes face some tough competition against Indiana in Week 1, but if the team has ever been primed to go all the way, this is that year. And don't forget that Florida/Utah rematch.