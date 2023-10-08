How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams this afternoon on Fox

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jason Kelce #62 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles embrace prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ready to tune into the Philly vs. LA showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.Sunday afternoon's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Today: Kickoff Time, Live StreamThe Rams have a chance to give the Eagles their first loss of the season. Here's how to watch today's game live.

Philadelphia Eagles at Rams: Who has the edge?Notable injury designations, what’s at stake, matchup to watch, fantasy sleeper and a prediction for Sunday’s home game against the defending NCF champions

How to Watch Eagles vs. Rams Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting InfoThe Eagles are looking to get to 5-0 when they travel to the West Coast to take on the Rams.

Rams-Eagles matchups: How to watch, start time and predictionBreaking down how the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. Prediction by L.A. Times' Gary Klein.

Eagles’ Fletcher Cox ruled out for Sunday; Rams’ Cooper Kupp expected to playCox is out due to a back injury, and the Eagles will also play the Rams without safety Sydney Brown.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis learn from watching the Rams’ Aaron DonaldThe Eagles' young defensive tackles, looking to emulate the greats, have studied Donald.