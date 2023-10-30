How To Watch The Blade Runner Movies & TV Shows In Order

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although the Blade Runner franchise may not be as vast as sci-fi properties like Star Wars, it is a unique story that stands out for its engaging premise and iconic cast members, and for those who are interested in delving into this franchise for the very first time, there is more than one way to watch each installment. Blade Runner first originated as a science fiction novel by Philip K. Dick.
At this time, Ridley Scott's Blade Runner franchise has seven properties, starting with the 1982 release of Blade Runner and ending with 2021's Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Though it cannot be included on this list yet, there have also been talks of a new Blade Runner series that is entering production called Blade Runner 2099. It is said to be a sequel of the Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049.
Cast: Harrison Ford (Rick Deckard), Rutger Hauer (Roy Batty), Sean Young (Rachael), Edward James Olmos (Gaff), M. Emmet Walsh (Bryant), Daryl Hannah (Pris), William Sanderson (J. F. Sebastian), Brion James (Leon Kowalski), Joe Turkel (Eldon Tyrell), Joanna Cassidy (Zhora Salome)
The next installment to come in the Blade Runner timeline is the animated short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022. This movie takes place three years after the events of the first Blade Runner, and follows a replicant uprising. In particular, the film follows Trixie, a replicant woman is saved by a replicant ex-solider named Iggy.
Soldier is a 1998 film that is a "sidequel" to Blade Runner, and which tells the story of a man named Todd who was raised from infancy to be a killing machine, only to find himself replaced by bioengineered soldiers. Discarded on a different planet in the year 2036, Todd must get his bearings and prepare to face his replacements in an all-out war. Ultimately, Soldier didn't succeed at the box office, but it still has the makings of a Blade Runner movie.