How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bengals Week 6 Game: TV, Betting Info

What a ride it's been for head coach Pete Carroll. And in his 14th season, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down.It's easy to think of his back-to-back Super Bowls, one of which the Seahawks won. But it's not just the highs that make this run so impressive, it's the lack of lows.

Seahawks Injury ReportOf the eight players who were limited or held out of Wednesday's practice due to injury, three of them were starting offensive linemen. Left guard Damien Lewis sat out with an ankle injury while left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and right guard Phil Haynes (calf) were limited participants.

Why Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker’s breakout is on the horizon vs. BengalsHe’s been running well, and this is a favorable matchup.

Seahawks vs Bengals, Week 6: News, injury updates, odds, preview, recapThe Seahawks are back from their week off with an intriguing road game against the Bengals.

Seahawks-Bengals injury report: Damien Lewis misses practiceLewis is dealing with an ankle injury.

NFL Week 6 Seahawks vs Bengals odds and game previewThe Seahawks begin their stretch of three AFC opponents over the next four weeks by taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Seahawks looking to accomplish rare feat in franchise history vs BengalsThe Seahawks don’t often start 3-0 on the road. Could this be one of those rare occurrences?

