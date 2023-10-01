How to watch Ryder Cup Day 3: Free live streams, dates, times, USA TV, channel for USA vs. Europe

The 2023 Ryder Cup, a golf tournament pitting golf stars from the United States against the best from Europe, concludes on Sunday, October 1, 2023 (10/1/23) at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Nowhere to be found at Marco Simone are Lee Westwood, who has been part of every Ryder Cup since his debut in 1997.
Sergio Garcia, who began his seamless Ryder Cup career in 1999, made a made a last-ditch attempt to make good with the European tour and get to Rome.
“It’s certainly a little strange not having them around,” McIlroy said. “But I think this week of all weeks, it’s going to hit home with them that they are not here. I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them.”
“I’m not saying that’s like ... it’s just more I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week,” he said. “And that’s tough.” Among the discussions is how to integrate LIV players with their tours. headtopics.com
The Americans have already gone through the LIV effect, having played the Presidents Cup last year without Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed being eligible to qualify or having Phil Mickelson available as a vice captain.
Ryder Cup: Europe sets the early toneThe Ryder Cup teed off Friday morning with Scottie Scheffler getting booed by the home crowd, Jon Rahm pumping his fist as he walked off the first tee, and the normally staid Viktor Hovland going full Tiger Woods not once, but twice … by the second hole.