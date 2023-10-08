How to watch Qatar Grand Prix (10/8/23) | Free live stream, time, TV, channel

a Formula 1 race featuring Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, takes place at the Losail Circuit Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 (10/8/23).SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen survived a dramatic first lap then coasted to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to move a step closer to securing his third consecutive Formula One championship.

With Verstappen’s victory, Red Bull secured the constructors’ title, their sixth overall and second in a row. They did it with six races remaining. McLaren driver Lando Norris was second, 19.4 seconds back of Verstappen, while his teammate Australian rookie Oscar Piastri was third for his first F1 podium.

The race got off to a thrilling start with Verstappen, Piastri and Norris going wheel-to-wheel but the Red Bull driver held his lead through the first two turns.“Luckily nothing happened,” Verstappen said. “It all got quite close but that’s racing, that’s how it goes at the start. And then of course you had a good battle into Turn 1 and Turn 2, I was lucky there (was) a bit more grip in Turn 2. headtopics.com

“The progress we’ve made is pretty outstanding,” said Norris who was also second in Singapore. “We’re coming for Red Bull.” “It’s definitely been a pretty special week,” Piastri said. “Obviously with the announcement of the extension and then qualifying on the front row and the first podium today it’s definitely been a fun week.

