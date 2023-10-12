How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (10/11/23): FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for

NLDS Game 3Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)in Game 3 of a best-of-five National League Divisional Series on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They’ll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday.Carlos Correa and the Twins return home for Game 3 against defending World Series champion Houston. With the series tied 1-all, Minnesota sends Sonny Gray to the mound to face Cristian Javier. headtopics.com

Kremer said he has no hesitation about pitching Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers, a game the Orioles must win to extend their season.KERSHAW COULD GET ANOTHER START Clayton Kershaw would start Game 4 for the Dodgers if their series against the Diamondbacks gets that far. Kershaw allowed six runs and managed just one out in the series opener, getting yanked after 35 pitches.Should the Phillies win the World Series, save a spot at the end of the Broad Street parade route for Calum Scott.

The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak insists he’s coming to Philly and wearing the jersey the team sent him last season as a thank you for his part in making " Dancing On My Own " a staple of the postseason soundtrack at Citizens Bank Park. headtopics.com

Scott is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a playoff anthem for the Phillies, who won the National League pennant last year before losing to Houston in the World Series.

Read more:

njdotcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Line MovementLos Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks - October 12, 2023With one hand on the brooms, Diamondbacks (Pfaadt) look for NLDS sweep of Dodgers (Lynn)

PHOTOS: NLDS Game 3, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles DodgersD-backs and Dodgers fill the stands at Chase Field for game 3 of the NLDS. Here’s a look at the October Postseason atmosphere in the Valley!

Los Angeles vs Arizona Betting Matchup & Odds October 11, 2023Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Box ScoreLos Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game box score for Oct 11, 2023.

Con los bates fríos en playoffs, los Dodgers están al borde de la eliminaciónLos Dodgers de Los Ángeles brillaron en una campaña regular de 100 victorias, en la que se valieron de su bateo poderoso para compensar los problemas por los que atravesó su rotación de abridores.