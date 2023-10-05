How to Watch Chucky Season 3 and the Chucky Movies Online

Chucky pledged to "chuck up" the Oval Office, and now the killer doll is making another campaign stop: on YouTube. Following its October 4th premiere, USA Network and SYFY have made the Chucky season 3 premiere available to watch for free on YouTube without a subscription.
You can watch the Chucky season 3 premiere below. Keep reading to find out where to stream Chucky seasons 1 and 2 online, and where to stream the Child's Play and Chucky movies this Halloween season.New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY and USA Network and are available Thursdays on Peacock.
Season 3 stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, and Callum Vinson, Jackson Kelly, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Devon Sawa as the First Family. headtopics.com
Bride of Chucky (1998) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV Seed of Chucky (2004) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV
Curse of Chucky (2013) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV