How to Watch Chucky Season 3 and the Chucky Movies Online

Chucky pledged to "chuck up" the Oval Office, and now the killer doll is making another campaign stop: on YouTube. Following its October 4th premiere, USA Network and SYFY have made the Chucky season 3 premiere available to watch for free on YouTube without a subscription.

You can watch the Chucky season 3 premiere below. Keep reading to find out where to stream Chucky seasons 1 and 2 online, and where to stream the Child's Play and Chucky movies this Halloween season.New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY and USA Network and are available Thursdays on Peacock.

Season 3 stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, and Callum Vinson, Jackson Kelly, Lara Jean Chorostecki, and Devon Sawa as the First Family. headtopics.com

Bride of Chucky (1998) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV Seed of Chucky (2004) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Curse of Chucky (2013) is currently available to stream on Peacock, USA Network, STARZ, DirecTV, and Fubo TV

Read more:

ComicBook »

Chucky Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online on PeacockChucky Season 1 follows the vintage doll as it embarks on a series of horrifying murders across town. Catch the show on Peacock.

New ‘Chucky’ Season 3 Poster Puts the White House in the Killer Doll’s GraspThe acclaimed horror series stars Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

Chucky Season 3 Delights in Spraying Gore All Over the White HouseDon Mancini's hit horror series starring Devon Sawa, Jennifer Tilly, and Brad Dourif returns this week for the first half of its new season on USA, Syfy, and Peacock.

How to watch Discovery channel’s ‘Ghost Adventures: Devil Island’ mid-season premiereStream movies and TV live online.

Saint X Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HuluIf you are wondering how to watch and stream Saint X online, you can do so by getting a Hulu subscription.

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Season 7: Where to Watch & Stream OnlineCurious about where to watch Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Season 7 online? The sitcom is available to stream online via a subscription.