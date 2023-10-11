How to watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10/11/23): FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for NLD

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds third as he heads home to score on a hit by Nick Castellanos against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of Game 1 in an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They’ll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday.Carlos Correa and the Twins return home for Game 3 against defending World Series champion Houston. With the series tied 1-all, Minnesota sends Sonny Gray to the mound to face Cristian Javier. headtopics.com

Kremer said he has no hesitation about pitching Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers, a game the Orioles must win to extend their season.KERSHAW COULD GET ANOTHER START Clayton Kershaw would start Game 4 for the Dodgers if their series against the Diamondbacks gets that far. Kershaw allowed six runs and managed just one out in the series opener, getting yanked after 35 pitches.Should the Phillies win the World Series, save a spot at the end of the Broad Street parade route for Calum Scott.

The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak insists he’s coming to Philly and wearing the jersey the team sent him last season as a thank you for his part in making " Dancing On My Own " a staple of the postseason soundtrack at Citizens Bank Park. headtopics.com

Scott is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a playoff anthem for the Phillies, who won the National League pennant last year before losing to Houston in the World Series.

Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d'Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double playAfter being held hitless into the sixth inning, the Atlanta Braves rallied for an improbable 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to even the NL Division Series at one win apiece. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. D’Arnaud gave the Braves hope with his shot into the left-field seats in the seventh, cutting Philadelphia’s lead to 4-3. Riley won it with his homer into the Phillies bullpen wi