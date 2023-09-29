How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs game

The Crimson Tide hold a historic advantage over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but a Week 5 win isn't guaranteed. Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are packing up for their first SEC road game of the 2023 NCAA college football season when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday. Coming off a Week 4 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a strong second half surged the Tide forward thanks to the team's strong defense.

The Bulldogs lost to South Carolina 37-30 in Week 4, but quarterback Will Rogers had 487 yards and a touchdown. Rogers vs. the mighty Bama defense makes this one of our favorite games of Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.How to watch the Alabama vs. Mississippi State NCAA college football game

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett encourages his defense during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MSThe Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on. headtopics.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Mississippi State prepares to face Tide QB MilroeJalen Milroe’s strength has been a calling card since his arrival in 2021.

Paul Finebaum Crushes Lane Kiffin After Suffering Another Loss to Nick SabanThe ESPN analyst believes the longtime Crimson Tide coach will continue to dominate his former assistant.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Predictions - NCAAF Week 5 Betting Odds, Spreads & Picks 2023College football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs. Week 5 betting free pick and game analysis.

Mississippi State prepping for Jalen Milroe, Alabama's passing game to 'let it fly'Between Jalen Miroe and Will Rogers, both offenses are likely to produce highlight throws on Saturday night.

Live updates: Nick Saban holds press conference before Alabama-Mississippi StateSaban spoke to reporters in his last scheduled press conference before the Tide head to Starkville.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State football trivia: Bet you can't ace our quizThe Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have a long history. Do you know your stuff?

September 29, 2023 / 10:00 AMCBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.The Alabama Crimson Tide are packing up for their first SEC road game of the 2023 NCAA college football season when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday. Coming off a Week 4 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, a strong second half surged the Tide forward thanks to the team's strong defense.

The Bulldogs lost to South Carolina 37-30 in Week 4, but quarterback Will Rogers had 487 yards and a touchdown. Rogers vs. the mighty Bama defense makes this one of our favorite games of Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.How to watch the Alabama vs. Mississippi State NCAA college football game

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett encourages his defense during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MSThe Crimson Tide take on the Bulldogs, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on.

Watching Saturday's game has never been easier, whether you're watching on a TV or mobile device thanks to Sling TV, an easy and inexpensive way to stream the game on ABC.

ESPN is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.