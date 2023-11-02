How to Use Price Action to Trade New Trends

Multiple time frame analysis is the process of using a variety of chart time frames to plot strategy for a market The period that is often most dangerous to trade a new move is also when it happens to be the most attractive, and that’s whenare breaking out of previous support or resistance. Breakouts can be difficult to trade, even for experienced traders, because by nature it’s the process of something ‘new’ happening and thereby there’s no recent data or observations from which we might be able to derive strategy.

Use the breakout merely as a signal: The fact that buyers were able to power-thru resistance can be a positive indication of further top-side potential. But rarely is a market one-sided; after that new-high comes-in, we’ll often see traders taking profit; and even some trying to fade the move. Combine this with the fact that buyer demand is likely diminished by the fact that prices are now-higher; and we have a recipe for a pullback.

Instead, that prior level of resistance that had previously capped price action can now be re-assigned as potential support. Traders can let the breakout develop, and let the market set a new short-term ‘higher-high’. After that new high is set, traders can then wait for the next ‘higher-low’, and this will often show-up at or around a prior resistance level.Once the breakout has been found, and once the pullback has gotten under-way, traders can begin to plot their trend-side entries.

If buyers are responding to falling prices, wicks will show-up on the under-side of the shorter-term candles as demand begins to out-strip supply. And as buyers begin to take-over, prices will begin to edge higher on that shorter-term chart as sellers succumb to even greater demand.

