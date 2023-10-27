How To Unlock Trip In Sonic Superstars

In Sonic Superstars, players are able to play several different characters while completing the main story, including Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and even Trip. Trip the Sungazer is one of the five different playable characters. However, Trip is the only one not available at the start of the game.
Trip the Sungazer is a newly introduced character specific to Sonic Superstars. Sonic will initially encounter Trip while completing the story as she starts as one of the original villains of the game. After making a certain amount of progress, however, players will have the ability to play as Trip with her unique abilities.
Playing as Trip will allow players to experience a slightly more difficult playthrough while utilizing Trip's unique abilities. Trip's natural abilities include a double jump similar to Amy and a rolling mechanic. After utilizing the double jump, Trip can enter into a roll where she takes on the shape of a wheel. The wheel is also spiked, meaning that it can ascend the side of walls and stick to ceilings, but it is not incredibly fast. Through the classic Sonic Chaos Emeralds, Trip also has other abilities that come into play. One of which is a ranged attack in which she can shoot a fireball to take down enemies. headtopics.com
However, her most unique and interesting ability comes only after collecting all seven Chaos Emeralds. This allows Trip to show off her Super Form. Similar to Sonic's Super Sonic form, this bright glowing yellow form is a special form with enhanced abilities. For Trip, this includes turning into a Dragon, which allows her to free-fly and breathe fire.
