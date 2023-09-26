How To Unlock The Secret Demiurge Free Vehicle In Cyberpunk 2077

Unlock the secret monster truck. Related: Cyberpunk 2077: All Free Car and Vehicle Locations Inside the abandoned church, you will find a set of servers on the back wall, a laptop on a raised platform, and an Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machine on one side.

The Mackinaw Demiurge monster truck is a secret vehicle you can unlock by tackling one of Cyberpunk 2077’s strangest secrets: the FF:06:B5 puzzle. Since launch, a small community of dedicated players has been working to crack this cryptic Easter Egg, and the release of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty appears to have added a few extra clues.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The FF:06:B5 puzzle is easy to miss, even more so than Cyberpunk 2077’s best secret side jobs, and it’s unlikely that you would even encounter it during a normal playthrough. Players who want to join the race to solve this Easter Egg can complete the full puzzle to get the Demiurge. There’s also an easier way to get the truck without doing the whole puzzle, but it leaves out part of the Easter Egg. This guide covers both.

How To Get The Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck In Cyberpunk 2077 (Shorter Version) The starting point for this quest is located on a Protein Farm out in the Biotechnica Flats region, as shown on the map above. Unlike Cyberpunk 2077’s secret dev room, it's a long way outside Night City, so you will need to use a vehicle to reach the area. Once you arrive, you will need to look for a church building with a small garage attached.

Inside the abandoned church, you will find a set of servers on the back wall, a laptop on a raised platform, and an Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machine on one side. Wait or skip time until it’s just before 4 AM, and then turn on and use the laptop at 4 AM. Make sure to read all of the messages and files.

After using the laptop, interact with the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machine. This game is a Cyberpunk-themed retro boomer shooter like the classic DOOM and Wolfenstein games. You don’t necessarily need to play the game; interacting with the machine is enough.

Once you are done, head to the spot in the Badlands marked on the map above to find a mattress in the middle of nowhere. Have V stand on top of the mattress and wait.

Eventually, V will suffer a coughing fit that causes them to collapse and blackout. They will regain consciousness briefly, only to find a mysterious stranger watching over them. After waking up again, the Mackinaw Demiurge monster truck should be parked just ahead. Just take the wheel to claim it.

How To Unlock The Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck In Cyberpunk 2077 (Full Version) The short version should be enough for anyone who only wants the truck and doesn’t necessarily want to engage with Easter Eggs and cryptic mysteries. However, by solving the FF:06:B5 puzzle, players can get the Demiurge and experience an extra part of the Easter Egg at the same time.

Start by heading to the Protein Farm in the Biotechnica Flats again and boot up the Arasaka Tower 3D arcade machine. The game plays a lot like a classic shooter game, so none of the new weapons introduced in Phantom Liberty will be much help. Play through the game, shooting pixelized Arasaka goons until you reach Floor 52 or Stage 3.

Exit the elevator and follow the path forward until you reach a room with a couple of Arasaka soldiers. Shoot them and head through the middle door directly in front of you.

Close You will find yourself in a larger room with several enemy soldiers. Head forward to the other side of the room, taking out any soldiers you encounter. Go around the corner and through the door on the left wall.

Close This leads to a narrow corridor you can follow, but keep an eye out for the sword-wielding enemy hiding around one of the corners. You will eventually find a secret door on the right that leads to MRPHY’s high-score room. Enter and exit the room.

Close Follow the corridor until you reach another room. Instead of going through the door directly ahead, head through the door on your right to find another corridor with a sword-wielding enemy. Kill it and keep moving until you find another door that leads to BLCKHND’s high-score room. Wait here until the in-game timer ticks down to 272 seconds and the icon on the left of the hotbar changes to a padlock.

Arasaka Tower 3D can be surprisingly tough, as V doesn’t have access to any of their new Perks, Cyberware, or weapons. Time is also limited, so it’s highly recommended that you lower your difficulty settings if you’re not familiar with classic shooters.

Close Go back the way you came and go through the door directly ahead. Push forward through the next room, keeping to the right side and shooting any enemies that appear. On the other side of the room, you should spot another door that leads to a secret room.

Each side of the room has numbered alcoves, with even numbers on the left and odd numbers on the right. Enter the code 240891 by walking towards each number in sequence. You should see the padlock on the Hotbar start to light up and unlock.

Head out of the room and keep right. The first door on the left wall leads to a room with an elevator, which should take you down to the next stage: Floor 10.

The next floor is a maze you will need to get through before running out of time. It has several false walls and can be extremely difficult to navigate, especially if you only have a few minutes left on the timer. Luckily, Reddit user u/leprotravel has outlined how to get through the maze and provided some community-made maps with routes through the floor.

After completing the maze, take the elevator down to the next floor. At this point, it doesn’t matter whether you lose or beat the game. Exit the arcade machine and check the servers on the back wall. Each should now have an active keypad.

You will need to wait until 4 AM before entering the codes. From left to right, the codes are:

If the codes are entered correctly, you should hear a noise. You can then open the laptop and check the third file to receive coordinates. These will lead you to the same mattress described above, where you will need to stand still and wait to trigger the blackout sequence.

Compared to the short version, the sequence where V blacks out is slightly longer. Apart from including some extra symbols, there’s also an extremely odd encounter with glowing yellow cubes that seem to offer a dire warning. Of all the things added in Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0, this is definitely the most odd.

Once V regains consciousness, the Mackinaw Demiurge will be parked right before them. Players can also access a laptop nearby with some cryptic messages. Unfortunately, the Cyberpunk 2077 community hasn’t yet cracked this mystery, but at least you can grab one of the game’s best vehicles for free.

