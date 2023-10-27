How to Tame Baby Dinosaurs in ARK: Survival Ascended

In ARK: Survival Ascended, baby dinosaurs can be tamed. While it's a bit cruel to take a youngling away from its family just because they're cute, I simply can't help myself, and I know you won't be able to either. The taming process could not be more different from taming any adult dinosaur in ARK: Survival Ascended. Plus, taking in a tiny dinosaur is a whole new level of responsibility.

If they don't have this, they can't be tamed, so keep on looking. The first step in taming the baby is to spot the parent. Look for a grown-up version of the little dino. It should have a heart icon above the creature's name. To claim the baby dinosaur, the parent must be killed. It's sad, but true. We felt bad about this the first time, but then we had our own tame dinosaur, so that guilt quickly faded.

Read more:

Gamepur »

Does ARK: Survival Ascended Include All DLC?Is ARK: Survival Ascended an all-in-one package with all the DLC despite being in early access? Read more ⮕

What Order To Complete Maps In ARK: Survival AscendedWhat's the best map order for uncovering ARK: Survival Ascended's storyline? Read more ⮕

How To Tame The Pteranodon In Ark: Survival AscendedGet the best and easiest to tame flyer in Ark: Survival Ascended, The Pteranodon, with this guide. Read more ⮕

How To Tame A Brontosaurus In ARK: Survival AscendedNobody can say no to the Bronto's charm. Learn how to tame a Brontosaurus in ARK: Survival Ascended with this guide. Read more ⮕

How To Tame A Triceratops In Ark: Survival AscendedYou've seen them, and now they must be yours. Here's how to tame Triceratops in ARK: Survival Ascended. Read more ⮕

How To Create A Private Server In Ark: Survival AscendedCan you have a private server in ARK: Survival Ascended for free? Here's every server type and how to create them in ASA. Read more ⮕