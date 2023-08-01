How to Store Fruits and Vegetables Properly

Keep them on the counter until they start to turn brown -- no more than a few days. If you put them in the fridge, they’ll blacken within a day or two. The skin will also blacken if you put them in the freezer, but the fruit inside will be safe to eat. To keep them around longer, peel them, dip them in lemon juice (to preserve color and texture), and pop them in the freezer. They’ll be good for a month or so.

It’s true that they spoil more easily on the counter, but it’s the best way to ripen them. They’ll last longer in the fridge, but there’s a tradeoff: They might get mealy or grainy. Once you cut a tomato, wrap it up and store it in the fridge to keep away nasty bacteria. The sweet stuff won’t spoil if you keep it in your pantry. It doesn’t hurt to put it in the fridge, but it will get thick and hard to pour. Most people think it tastes better at room temperature. Keep them in your pantry or some other cool, dark place. Their starch turns to sugar in the fridge, which means the texture and taste will change when you cook them. They’ll also sprout faster when they’re chill





Prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables help boost heart healthPeople with diet-related diseases show health improvements when they're given 'prescription' produce. A new study shows reductions in blood sugar and blood pressure, key measures of heart health.

Prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables help boost heart healthPeople with diet-related diseases show health improvements when they're given 'prescription' produce. A new study shows reductions in blood sugar and blood pressure, key measures of heart health.

Prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables help boost heart healthPeople with diet-related diseases show health improvements when they're given 'prescription' produce. A new study shows reductions in blood sugar and blood pressure, key measures of heart health.

Prescription for fruits, vegetables linked to better heart health, food securityAdults at risk for heart disease who participated in produce prescription programs for an average of six months increased their consumption of fruits and vegetables and had reduced blood pressure, body mass index and blood sugar levels.

So That's What Those Stickers On Fruits And Vegetables Are ForThe digits aren't random — they give clues about how it was grown.

Republicans and Democrats join forces to get fruits and vegetables to low-income familiesTwo lawmakers from Texas work together want to make changes to a federal initiative in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known...

