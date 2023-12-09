With so many respiratory viruses in circulation these days—with cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu on the rise, it can be difficult to know how to prevent yourself from coming down with all three, not to mention the common cold. So, learning how to stop a cold before it starts is essential in staying healthy during this cold and flu season.When a cold takes over your body, it can seem like you’re at the mercy of the virus when it comes to how long it will last.

“The common cold is a viral infection of your throat and nose, also known as your upper respiratory tract. Many types of viruses can cause the common cold, but the most common culprit is rhinovirus,” says Adiba Khan, M.D., a family physician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. Meet the Experts: Deborah S. Clements, M.D., a family physician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital; Adiba Khan, M.D., a family physician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital; Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo in New York; Amber Tully, M.D





PreventionMag » / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alpine Slide Big Bear opens early for snow tubing following cold weatherAlpine Slide Big Bear is set to kick off the winter season with its snow tubing hills now open for the 2023-2024 season.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Cold weather tips for pet ownersAs winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it's time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

80-Year-Old Man Arrested for Cold Case Killing of ParentsAn Alabama man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his parents in Tennessee nearly 50 years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Dominican Winter League Teams Brave Cold Weather for Game in New YorkCuando dos equipos de la liga invernal dominicana entraron en el terreno a fin de comenzar una serie de tres juegos en el Citi Field, la recepción fue cálida.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

BYU Women's Soccer Seeks Revenge in Cold WeatherThe top-seeded Cougars avenged their only loss of the regular season with a 2-0 win over Utah State in front of a standing room-only crowd at frigid South Field.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

These Fleece-Lined Tights Will Transform Your Cold-Weather OutfitsHannah is the assistant shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering all things from cute apartment decor to trendy fashion finds, TikTok products that are actually worth your $$$, and the perfect gift to buy for your boyfriend's mom. She previously wrote for Seventeen and CR Fashion Book.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »