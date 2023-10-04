How to skewer life's absurdities while thumbing your nose at Amazon

.” Also: “interesting.” Davis, a meticulous fiction writer and an acclaimed translator, observes words with care and bemusement, tuned to the way different contexts alter their sound and meaning, sparking confusion or humor or heartbreak.
That’s nothing new: For decades, Davis has specialized in aphoristic stories that thrive on wordplay, rhythm and irony while avoiding easy sarcasm or dad jokes. Here, for instance, is the full text of “Two Drunks at Dinnertime” in her new collection: “She was a little drunk cooking dinner, and burned everything. He was a little drunk eating it, and didn’t care.
Some of the stories are overtly about writing and revision. One story about an overheard conversation at a party is followed by a shorter version of it. Davis writes a paragraph-long riff on Indonesian vegetables and a separate commentary on how exacting she was about identifying the two vegetables in the original piece.
Davis takes story seriously because she’s alert to how conventional storytelling disappoints us. For her, a clear arc always has to confront the world’s absurdity. “Our Strangers” is interspersed with thematic stories about tenuous connections to famous people, marital spats and misunderstandings. In such minor dramas, we get a little closer to the shape of everyday life. headtopics.com