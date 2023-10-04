How to skewer life's absurdities while thumbing your nose at Amazon

.” Also: “interesting.” Davis, a meticulous fiction writer and an acclaimed translator, observes words with care and bemusement, tuned to the way different contexts alter their sound and meaning, sparking confusion or humor or heartbreak.

That’s nothing new: For decades, Davis has specialized in aphoristic stories that thrive on wordplay, rhythm and irony while avoiding easy sarcasm or dad jokes. Here, for instance, is the full text of “Two Drunks at Dinnertime” in her new collection: “She was a little drunk cooking dinner, and burned everything. He was a little drunk eating it, and didn’t care.

Some of the stories are overtly about writing and revision. One story about an overheard conversation at a party is followed by a shorter version of it. Davis writes a paragraph-long riff on Indonesian vegetables and a separate commentary on how exacting she was about identifying the two vegetables in the original piece.

Davis takes story seriously because she’s alert to how conventional storytelling disappoints us. For her, a clear arc always has to confront the world’s absurdity. “Our Strangers” is interspersed with thematic stories about tenuous connections to famous people, marital spats and misunderstandings. In such minor dramas, we get a little closer to the shape of everyday life. headtopics.com

Read more:

latimes »

Writer Lydia Davis on Amazon, climate change and her new fiction collection 'Our Strangers'The renowned translator is out with her first collection of fiction since 2014’s “Can’t and Won’t,” gathering up almost 150 pieces she’s developed over the last nine years. She shares inspiration for the work and talks about her refusal to allow the e-commerce giant to sell it.

Amazon Studios’ Now Called Amazon MGM Studios, Exec Pablo Iacoviello Reveals in Iberseries Keynote (EXCLUSIVE)Amazon Studios has changed its name to Amazon MGM Studios, Pablo Iacoviello, director of monetization for local originals

What's coming to Amazon Prime in October?Here's a look at what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee in October.

Love Is Blind Season 5: Milton & Lydia's Age Difference Will Ruin Their RelationshipMilton and Lydia's age difference could be a problem.

In 'Our Strangers,' life's less exciting aspects are deemed fascinatingLydia Davis' focus has shifted largely from issues of parenting and domestic relationships to aspects of aging — but the results are as penetrating as anything she's written.

Blazers Sign Kevin Knox, Antoine Davis, Justin Minaya, Duop Reath, Malachi SmithBlazers Sign Kevin Knox, Antoine Davis, Justin Minaya, Duop Reath, Malachi Smith - RealGM Wiretap