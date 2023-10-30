How to Sign up for the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test

Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link is a GPS action RPG that throws players into a virtual world where they can freely explore the globe to complete their goals. While it's a mobile-only title, the community is still incredibly excited about it and wants to play it, even in its beta form. The Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link closed beta test is closer than ever, allowing anyone in the right region to hop into the game early, provide feedback, and help shape its development.

After that, fans will need to wait for the next chance to get into one of the game's betas. In the meantime, they could always play through other entries in the Kingdom Hearts series. When is the Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test https://twitter.com/KINGDOMHEARTS/status/1718886120690495770 At the time of writing, it's not known when the Kindom Hearts: Missing-Link Closed Beta Test will start and take place.

United States Headlines Read more: Gamepur »

United Kingdom Consumer Credit climbs £1.391B in SeptemberConsumer Credit in the United Kingdom advanced £1.391B in September, missing the £1.4B rise expected by markets. In August, United Kingdom Consumer Cr Read more ⮕

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Get Seaworthy Figures From McFarlane ToysMcFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom action figures which feature the king of Atlantis and his seadragon, Storm. Read more ⮕

'Boo Fest' and 'Fright Fest' in final weekend at Six Flags Discovery KingdomThis weekend is the last time to visit Six Flags Discovery Kingdom for Boo Fest or Fright Fest this Halloween season. Read more ⮕

'Friends' creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his 'Friends' mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele. Read more ⮕

'Friends' creators react to Matthew Perry's death: 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 in apparent drowning Read more ⮕

'Friends' creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'Matthew Perry was mourned on social media by “Friends” creators, co-stars and some very famous fans Read more ⮕