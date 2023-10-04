How to Shut Down Food and Body Shaming During the Holidays

For many of us, gathering around the dinner (or hors d’oeuvres) table is one of the most joyful parts of the holiday season—but it can also be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the food is delicious and plentiful; on the other, that might leave you feeling anxious about eating past fullness (especially if you tend to restrict what you eat the rest of the year).
To make matters more fraught, spending quality time with your nearest and dearest can open the door for triggering comments about everything from your body to your career to your relationship status. While I’m no expert on how to dodge questions about when you’re going to “settle down” or why you haven’t been promoted yet, I do know a thing or two about how to shut down food and body shaming, however casual or unintentional it may be. As a dietitian who works primarily with people struggling with disordered eating, I spend a lot of time during the last few months of the year role-playing these tricky situations and helping my clients feel more prepared to handle the
