As the garden harvest season winds down, plants are starting to transition into their next critical stage: producing seeds for future use. Yes, you can order new seed packets each year from catalogues or hit up your local big box store for the latest varieties.

“There’s going to be so much variation the second year when you plant hybrids,” says Owen Taylor, co-founder ofIf you’re not sure what type of seeds you used for your current garden, check the package if you still have it. The label should indicate whether it’s open-pollinated or hybrid.Not all seeds are created equally, even among a group of the same type of plant.

And pay attention to seed size. “You're looking to take the biggest seeds because those will tend to perform better when you grow them the following year,” says Thompson-Adolf. Also consider the processing required for the type of plant you’re working with. For some plants, including beans, brassicas, carrots, corn, lettuce and radishes, going to seed is the next stage in the life cycle. Preserving their seeds is known as dry processing and involves cutting seedpod stalks, drying them, separating the seeds from the rest of the plant and removing plant debris. headtopics.com

2. Once the seedpod is dry, it’s time to thresh, which is the process of separating the seeds from other plant material. Threshing can be done by using a bowl or bucket. Whack or bang the stem of the seed pod against the side of the container so the seeds come loose; the best seeds typically fall off readily, Taylor says.

You can use a fan, or even puffs of breath, to blow away the debris, she says. Or filter seeds through a set of screens.Store your seeds properly so they stay viable and don’t become moldy or germinate. There are three words to keep in mind when choosing your location, says Thompson-Adolf: Cool, dry and dark. headtopics.com

In secular Japan, what draws so many to temples and shrines? Stamp collecting and traditionMomo Nomura, a graphic artist and entrepreneur, visits a shrine near her business meetings or trips almost weekly. She prays first according to the Shinto rules, then heads to the reception to get a Goshuin, a seal stamp certifying her visit that comes with elegant calligraphy and the season’s drawings. In a country where 70% of the population consider themselves nonreligious, Nomura represents a Japanese pragmatic approach to traditional religions that serve to keep family and community ties, rather than the theology of an absolute god as a guidepost, in contrast to Western values based on Christianity, experts say.

