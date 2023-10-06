How to save this year’s seeds for next year’s garden

As the garden harvest season winds down, plants are starting to transition into their next critical stage: producing seeds for future use. Yes, you can order new seed packets each year from catalogues or hit up your local big box store for the latest varieties.
“There’s going to be so much variation the second year when you plant hybrids,” says Owen Taylor, co-founder ofIf you’re not sure what type of seeds you used for your current garden, check the package if you still have it. The label should indicate whether it’s open-pollinated or hybrid.Not all seeds are created equally, even among a group of the same type of plant.
And pay attention to seed size. “You're looking to take the biggest seeds because those will tend to perform better when you grow them the following year,” says Thompson-Adolf. Also consider the processing required for the type of plant you’re working with. For some plants, including beans, brassicas, carrots, corn, lettuce and radishes, going to seed is the next stage in the life cycle. Preserving their seeds is known as dry processing and involves cutting seedpod stalks, drying them, separating the seeds from the rest of the plant and removing plant debris. headtopics.com
2. Once the seedpod is dry, it’s time to thresh, which is the process of separating the seeds from other plant material. Threshing can be done by using a bowl or bucket. Whack or bang the stem of the seed pod against the side of the container so the seeds come loose; the best seeds typically fall off readily, Taylor says.
You can use a fan, or even puffs of breath, to blow away the debris, she says. Or filter seeds through a set of screens.Store your seeds properly so they stay viable and don’t become moldy or germinate. There are three words to keep in mind when choosing your location, says Thompson-Adolf: Cool, dry and dark. headtopics.com