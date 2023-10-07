How To Save Alfira In Baldur’s Gate 3

Alfira the Tiefling Bard is destined to be the first victim of the player's Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3. Most players meet her during Act 1 near Emerald Grove. You can talk to her about her music and even get a lute and some musical proficiency from the encounter. If you're playing as the Dark Urge, however, things change.
After you meet with Kagha, when you set up camp, Alfira will arrive and ask to spend the night. Whether you invite her to stay or not, you will wake up with her blood on your hands and her corpse at your feet. If you want to save Alfira's life and get her valuable armor in Act 2, you will need to ensure she never shows up at camp.
You will need to turn non-lethal combat on in your Passives menu to avoid killing Alfira. Avoid spells or ranged attacks when you enter combat, as those can still be lethal. Unarmed combat works well in this situation, but you can also use your typical melee weapons. Instead of dying, Alfira will fall unconscious. This will make her unable to join your camp during the long rest.
Saving Alfira from one of the most tragic character endings in Baldur's Gate 3 does not mean saving yourself from murder, however. A Dragonborn named Quil will appear at the camp in Alfira's stead, asking to tag along. When you wake up, Quil will be your murder victim rather than Alfira.
Make sure to save your progress in Baldur's Gate 3 before entering combat. While the second Alfira interaction is supposed to occur early on in your visit to Emerald Grove, you must knock her out the night she's supposed to arrive at camp.
Now that you've saved Alfira's life, you can run into her during Baldur's Gate 3's Act 2 in the Last Light Inn. When you talk to her and learn about some Tieflings taken to Moonrise Towers, she'll give you a quest called "Rescue the Tieflings." If you save the Tieflings (especially Alfira's friend Lakrissa), you'll get the Potent Robe.
