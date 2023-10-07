How To Save Alfira In Baldur’s Gate 3

Alfira the Tiefling Bard is destined to be the first victim of the player's Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3. Most players meet her during Act 1 near Emerald Grove. You can talk to her about her music and even get a lute and some musical proficiency from the encounter. If you're playing as the Dark Urge, however, things change.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After you meet with Kagha, when you set up camp, Alfira will arrive and ask to spend the night. Whether you invite her to stay or not, you will wake up with her blood on your hands and her corpse at your feet. If you want to save Alfira's life and get her valuable armor in Act 2, you will need to ensure she never shows up at camp.

You will need to turn non-lethal combat on in your Passives menu to avoid killing Alfira. Avoid spells or ranged attacks when you enter combat, as those can still be lethal. Unarmed combat works well in this situation, but you can also use your typical melee weapons. Instead of dying, Alfira will fall unconscious. This will make her unable to join your camp during the long rest. headtopics.com

Saving Alfira from one of the most tragic character endings in Baldur's Gate 3 does not mean saving yourself from murder, however. A Dragonborn named Quil will appear at the camp in Alfira's stead, asking to tag along. When you wake up, Quil will be your murder victim rather than Alfira.

Make sure to save your progress in Baldur's Gate 3 before entering combat. While the second Alfira interaction is supposed to occur early on in your visit to Emerald Grove, you must knock her out the night she's supposed to arrive at camp. headtopics.com

Now that you've saved Alfira's life, you can run into her during Baldur's Gate 3's Act 2 in the Last Light Inn. When you talk to her and learn about some Tieflings taken to Moonrise Towers, she'll give you a quest called "Rescue the Tieflings." If you save the Tieflings (especially Alfira's friend Lakrissa), you'll get the Potent Robe.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Jeannie Mai 'Trying to Save' Her Marriage to Jeezy (Source)A source tells ET, Jeannie Mai is ‘trying to save’ her relationship with Jeezy. The rapper filed for divorce last month after two years of marriage.\r



3 Reasons Being a Grandparent Can Save Your LifeBeyond GrannyTok\u0027s obsession with hip fogies, there are easy ways grandparents and elders can help young people develop a healthy outlook on life.

Auto loan interest rates are skyrocketing: We’ve got 5 solutions to save you moneyKPRC 2 Investigates is about to show you five solutions to getting the lowest possible auto loan rate on your new car.

SCOTUS May Save First Amendment from Big TechA high court ruling against censorship will deal a powerful blow against Big Tech tyranny. Not a day too soon. Hallelujah.

Why Joe Manchin might not save himself even if he ditches the Democratic PartyMisty Severi is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. She has a particular interest in the United States military, European and international politics, and U.S. and European history. Misty has led the Washington Examiner's breaking news coverage on the British prime minister elections and the royal family, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, and even interviewed former Prime Minister Liz Truss. She received her bachelor's from California Baptist University in 2021 with a double major in both history and global journalism.